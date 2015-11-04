Melo reveals he took a pay cut to join Inter from Gala

Felipe Melo has insisted he did not leave Galatasaray for Inter for financial reasons, claiming that he earned twice as much at the Turkish giants as he makes at the Serie A club.

The Brazilian midfielder enjoyed a successful spell with the Istanbul side between 2011 and 2015, winning three Super Lig titles.

Nevertheless, he opted to return to Italy ahead of the 2015-16 campaign as he felt he needed a new challenge.

"I felt that a cycle had come to an end. I said that I wanted to make history and win trophies when I joined Galatasaray. I did just that. We won a lot and I feel my time at the club ended in the best way possible," the 32-year-old told Trt Spor.

"It is a lie that I left Galatasaray for the money. I am not even making half as much money at Inter as I made in Turkey.

"I have already said before that the reason behind my departure was that I needed a new challenge."