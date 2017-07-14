Mendieta unsurprised Ronaldo is still at Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo appears settled at Real Madrid once again and former Spain international Gaizka Mendieta is unsurprised.

Ronaldo, 32, was linked with a shock move from the Spanish and European champions earlier in the off-season amid allegations - which the player denied - that he defrauded Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million.

The Portugal star was rumoured to be a target for former club Manchester United and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

But talk of the four-time Ballon d'Or winner leaving Madrid has quietened and Mendieta, who won 40 caps for Spain, was never concerned Ronaldo would leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I think he's very well settled in Madrid. He knows the team, the club, the city and himself, they're really accommodated to each other," he said at the Star Sixes event.

"The team really suits his style of football nowadays [with] the number of goals he's scoring each season.

"I wasn't worried about that at all."