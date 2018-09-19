Mendy out for Manchester City as Aguero makes bench

Manchester City are again without Benjamin Mendy for their Champions League opener against Lyon, although Sergio Aguero is fit enough for a place on the bench.

France international Mendy, who missed the majority of last season following cruciate knee ligament surgery, sat out Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham with a knee complaint and remains unavailable to face the team from his homeland.

Aguero was substituted with an ankle problem at the weekend and features among the substitutes alongside Leroy Sane, who scored on his first start of the season last time out.

Gabriel Jesus leads the line, with Fabian Delph again deputising for Mendy at left-back in an XI manager Pep Guardiola will watch from the stands as he serves a touchline ban following his dismissal during last season's quarter-final loss to Liverpool.

How we line-up in the tonight!City XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva (C), Bernardo, Sterling, JesusSubs | Muric, Kompany, Agüero, Sané, Mahrez, Otamendi, FodenSeptember 19, 2018

Former City youngster Jason Denayer starts at centre-back in a Lyon side that features former Manchester United duo Memphis Depay and Rafael Da Silva.