Menez open to Juventus or Monaco summer switch

The former Monaco and Roma winger's deal with the French champions expires at the end of the season and Juventus are reported to be among his suitors.

Having spent three years at the Stadio Olimpico before moving to PSG, Menez feels he would have no trouble adapting to life back in Italy if such a move transpired.

He also explained that his positive working relationship with Monaco coach Claudio Ranieri would make a switch to the Stade Louis II outfit a potentially good fit.

"The years in Rome were important. I speak the language, I know the league and I follow it. For me it would be really easy to acclimatise," he told La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"With Ranieri, there is a mutual respect. Monaco is a great club and I like challenges, I am open to interesting projects, but the main thing for me is to be happy again on the pitch."

Menez has made only six league starts this term, having suffered with injury over the close-season and the first half of the campaign.

The France international acknowledged that the injuries have played a part in his lack of game time in Laurent Blanc's debut season at the Parc des Princes, but also questioned the coach's decision to overlook him when he has been fit.

"I had back surgery in the summer. When I came back, the coach had made ​​other choices," Menez added.

"(Blanc's predecessor Carlo) Ancelotti is closer to the players, it makes you feel important. Blanc has a different style in managing the team.

"The choices of the coach must always be respected, although I have not always understood them."