Menez targets PSG return against Bordeaux

Menez has been out with a back injury since PSG's game with Lyon in May, but has returned to training with Laurent Blanc's squad.

The France international believes he could feature in the champions' trip to the Stade Chaban-Delmas on September 13.

"After the international break, I'll be available for selection," Menez told the club's official website.

"Then it will be up to the coach to decide. I have been working hard, indoors and out on the pitch and physically I feel in top shape.

"But it's also true that I haven't played a match for a while and I have to get back into match rhythm."

Menez missed PSG's last two games of the 2012-13 Ligue 1 season against Brest and Lorient, as well as three France friendlies.

However, the 26-year-old feels the injury may have helped him in the long run.

"I feel good, and it's great to be back in training with the rest of the squad," he continued.

"I'm feeling in good form and I'm happy about that. Being away from the football pitch has been very hard, but it was better for the long term. It has been good for my core strength and forced me to work hard day in, day out.

"That's the main thing I've learned from this period."

Despite his spell on the sidelines, Menez made 42 appearances for PSG last season, scoring eight times.