Menez will leave Milan – agent
French forward Jeremy Menez is open to offers from other clubs as he seeks a move away from AC Milan, according to his agent.
AC Milan's French forward Jeremy Menez is seeking a move away from San Siro, according to his agent.
Menez, 29, made just 10 Serie A appearances in 2015-16, failing to replicate the form that saw him hit 16 goals in 33 league games for the club a season earlier.
Milan coach Cristian Brocchi has the likes of Carlos Bacca, Luiz Adriano and M'Baye Niang competing for places in his attack, and Menez's agent Jean-Pierre Bernes believes his client will be plying his trade elsewhere next term.
Bernes told Gazetta World: "Menez has one year left on his Milan contract. I think he will leave the club, and then we will prepare for the future.
"We'll see what offers we receive."
