Mertens set to sign Napoli renewal

Dries Mertens has confirmed he is set to sign a new deal with Napoli that will keep him at the Serie A club until June 2021.

The Belgium international's existing contract is due to expire in 2018 and Napoli are keen to hold on to the winger beyond that date.

Negotiations have been dragging on for some time, but Mertens is hopeful he will be able to put pen to paper by the end of the week.

"I expect to sign a new deal this week. I am ready to sign for three additional seasons," the Belgium international told reporters.

"Negotiations have been going on for a long time, but I am happy that things will work out in the end.

"I am feeling very well at Napoli and the club believes in me. My family is happy in Naples as well.

"It would be nice if I could end my career at Napoli."

The 29-year-old joined Napoli from PSV in 2013 and has since developed into an important first-team player at the Stadio San Paolo.

He has made more than 100 Serie A appearances for Napoli.