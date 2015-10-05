Mertesacker hails Sanchez and Ozil

Per Mertesacker lauded the impact of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the wake of Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League win over Manchester United.

Sanchez netted twice in Sunday's victory, while Ozil also found the net at the Emirates Stadium, and Mertesacker was quick to highlight the importance of the duo.

"It's very important that they find each other in the final third," Mertesacker told Arsenal's official website when questioned about Arsenal's goalscorers.

"We are very dangerous on the break and even more so with Alexis and Ozil."

Arsenal had been struggling to find their best form in recent weeks, yet scored thrice within 20 minutes to effectively put the match to bed before the break.

Mertesacker was not surprised with Arsenal's stunning start, though, and stressed that they are well aware of their own abilities.

He added: "We pushed really hard in the first 10 or 15 minutes and after that we tried to defend as well as possible, and most of the time we did that.

"The start was not shocking for us, I think we are capable of doing that, but we have to kind of remind ourselves that we can do such things."

Arsene Wenger's side sit second in the table, having climbed above United with the win.