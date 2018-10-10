Messi announces Cirque du Soleil show based on his life

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is to be the basis of a new show by Cirque du Soleil.

Messi teased the news on Tuesday by releasing a video of him performing kick-ups with a clown nose on his Instagram page before the announcement was confirmed a day later.

Cirque du Soleil previously produced shows based on The Beatles and Michael Jackson, but Barca and Argentina superstar Messi will now take centre stage.

"It feels both crazy and incredible that Cirque du Soleil will create a show based on my life, my passion, my sport," Messi said in a statement.

"Cirque du Soleil is a family favourite of ours. I have no doubt this show will amaze people as their shows always do."

"We are thrilled to be working with such a living legend," added Jonathan Tetrault, president and chief operating officer at Cirque du Soleil.

"We are convinced that bringing Messi's legacy to life on stage will touch audiences and speak to all football fans."

Cirque du Soleil's Messi show is set to be launched in 2019, with tour dates yet to be confirmed.