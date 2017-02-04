Messi breaks Koeman's Barcelona free-kick record

Lionel Messi broke yet another Barcelona record on Saturday, becoming the most prolific free-kick goalscorer in the history of the club - surpassing Ronald Koeman's 26 set-piece strikes.

Barcelona already led 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao through Paco Alcacer when five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi stepped up to take a set-piece from close to the byline on the right of the penalty area.

The Argentine's low shot was on target but Gorka Iraizoz should have kept it out after getting a hand to the effort, the Athletic goalkeeper's failure to do so handing Messi a club record 27th free-kick goal for Barcelona.

Messi had drawn level with Koeman's mark with another free-kick special against Athletic in the Copa Del Rey in January that made it three set-piece goals in three games for the forward, leading the Everton manager to congratulate Messi on social media.

Leo Messi has only scored more direct free kick goals in 2012 (5) than in 2017 in all competitions (4), three of them vs Athletic.

It was a record-breaking day collectively for Barcelona too, as Aleix Vidal added a third to secure the points and score Barcelona's 100th competitive goal of the season so far in the process.