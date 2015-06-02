Messi could replicate Bilbao goal - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique feels Lionel Messi would be able to replicate his first goal in Saturday's Copa del Rey final against teams from any league in the world.

The Argentina international evaded three Athletic Bilbao players before opening the scoring in stunning fashion during the 3-1 victory at Camp Nou.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Juventus this weekend, Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini suggested Messi would struggle to score such a goal in Serie A.

However, the Barca boss told reporters: "I think he can do it in any circumstances, in any league in the world.

"Messi is the best player in world, in history probably. Messi, since he [came to Barca] has adapted to a way of playing that benefits him.

"His team-mates are of the highest quality and he has been playing from early on with players who enjoy the game.

"They are not so physical but they play the ball, this is the idea we have here and I'm sure it has contributed to his success.

"He is the best in world but his environment is extremely beneficial for him."

Saturday's final in Berlin will also see Chiellini come up against Luis Suarez for the first time since the infamous biting incident at the World Cup last year.

Luis Enrique played down any suggestions he would need to talk to Suarez about it, while Javier Mascherano added: "I think for Luis [Suarez] it is something that belongs to the past.

"It's history, Luis has a career behind him and you don't have to tell him anything. He's very responsible for whatever he does. He's old enough to deal with things himself."