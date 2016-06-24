Messi excited by future Barcelona challenges

Lionel Messi is looking forward to more challenges with Barcelona and wants to remain at the club for as long as possible.

After making his debut in 2004, Messi has helped Barca to 28 titles and become the club's, and La Liga's, all-time highest scoring player.

And the talismanic forward hopes there will be plenty more to come from him at Camp Nou.

"I feel very good physically and mentally. I am having so much fun every time I go out on the pitch," Messi told Sport.

"I've always said I am happy in Barcelona and as long as the club and the people want, I'll be happy to help them face new challenges.

"If injuries respect me and I still have some luck, my intention is to play for many more years."

Messi, who celebrates his 29th birthday on Friday, is on the brink of a first senior international title, with Argentina facing Chile in the Copa America Centenario final on Sunday.