Messi gives support to injured Neymar

Barcelona star Lionel Messi sent injured team-mate Neymar a message of support after the Brazilian suffered an injury in training on Tuesday.

The Champions League holders were preparing to face Bayer Leverkusen on the final matchday of the group stages.

However, Barca revealed that Neymar suffered a minor groin injury in training.

"Stay strong Neymar Jr! Tomorrow we play our last UEFA Champions League group game in Germany and we'll try to get another victory!" Messi wrote on Facebook.

It is unclear whether Neymar will face Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, or play at the Club World Cup in Japan later this month.