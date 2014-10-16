Messi had 'nothing to do' with taxes, claims father

The Barcelona and Argentina star is set to face trial over alleged tax evasion after a Spanish judge dismissed a recommendation to drop charges based on the fact Jorge Messi was responsible for his son's tax affairs.

While the pair deny any wrongdoing, they are reported to owe around €4 million in tax with income said to be related to the Barcelona and Argentina star's image rights and deals with a host of big companies.

However, Jorge Messi stated on Wednesday that his son had nothing to do with the allegations and that it was a matter between him and his lawyers.

"I want to be quite cautious over this [topic]," he told Cadena COPE.

"I have always said it, he [Lionel] had absolutely nothing to do with it, so there is no need to talk about it.

"My lawyers are dealing with this issue so it's something with me and has nothing to do with him."