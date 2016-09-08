Messi has Barcelona contract for ever - Bartomeu

Lionel Messi has a Barcelona contract "for ever", but it is up to the attacker how long he stays at the club, president Josep Maria Bartomeu has indicated.

Contract negotiations are set to be opened with the 29-year-old in the near future, with Messi's current deal set to expire in June 2018.

Bartomeu is understandably keen to tie Barca's star man down to a longer deal, but he conceded the ball will be in Messi's court.

"[Messi] has all the years he wants [with Barcelona]," Bartomeu told ESPN FC.

"Lionel Messi is the best ever to play football in the history of the world and he plays with us.

"We are very happy, he is very important for the club, he's very important for the fans, he's very important for football itself.

"And Lionel Messi in the next coming months of course we are going to talk with him because he knows, he already knows that he has a contract for ever. There is not a limit with him.

"The limit will be decided by him and right now he is 29 years old, he is talented, he is ambitious, and he's in perfect shape to continue for many more years.

"For now, we think we will do it in the next coming months, but Leo Messi will continue in Barcelona, of course."