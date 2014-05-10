Messi: I don't need to win World Cup to be best

The 26-year-old's team are one of the favourites at Brazil 2014, drawn with Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria in Group F.

Widely regarded as the best ever, Messi's countryman Diego Maradona (1986) and Brazil great Pele (1958, 1962 and 1970) both won the World Cup.

But Messi, a three-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner with several league and cup wins, denied he needed to do the same.

"I think there are many players considered the best ever without a World Cup," Messi told Ole.

"Obviously winning a World Cup is a positive and it would be very special.

"I hope we are in Rio (for the final) enjoying the day there, being able to enjoy what is enjoyable about the trip that day.

"Hopefully we can touch that final."

Argentina won the second of their two World Cups in 1986, when Maradona scored five times and won the coveted Golden Ball.

Messi understood it was something the nation's public were desperate to win.

"The truth is I don't think about it much. I can't imagine, but I know Brazil will be full of Argentines since it’s so close," he said.

"There is the desire to realise the dreams people have."