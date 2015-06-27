Messi marvels at Argentina's best Copa display

Argentina head into the Copa America semi-finals off the back of their most polished performance yet in the tournament, according to Lionel Messi.

Gerardo Martino's side emerged 5-4 victors from a pulsating penalty shoot-out in their quarter-final tie with Colombia on Friday, Carlos Tevez netting the winning spot-kick and Messi earlier successful from 12 yards.

Either Brazil or Paraguay now await Argentina in the last four, with Martino's men reaching the knock-out stages with 1-0 wins over Jamaica and Uruguay as well as a 2-2 draw against Paraguay.

"It was our best game in this Copa America," insisted Barcelona talisman Messi.

"We played a very complete game and we created many clear chances. We had to resort to penalties, but we totally deserved to win it before."

Messi set Argentina on their way by converting his side's first penalty when the game finished goalless - before watching on as the drama infolded.

Five players - including Argentina duo Lucas Biglia and Marcos Rojo - missed and Messi added: "In the penalties I thought many things.

"Mainly I was scared because we could have exited the competition after missing so many clear chances. So when we started to miss penalties I began to think: "we are out again".

"We didn't deserve to suffer that much. We had so many clear chances."