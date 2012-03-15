Messi names his top Premier League trio

Arsenal's Van Persie has been in sensational form for the Gunners this season, netting 26 goals in 28 league games, while Rooney recently scored his 26th goal in all competitions for the Manchester United.

Messi's compatriot Sergio Aguero only joined Manchester City last summer, but 'The Flea' insists the striking trident are the top three players in England’s elite division.

"There are several quality players in the Premier League like Kun Aguero, who is my friend. I really like how he plays," the Argentine ace told CBBC's Match of the Day Kickabout.

"[Wayne] Rooney [and Robin] Van Persie are playing really well - they are great players."

Messi, who has scored 50 goals for club and country this season, stated that he is not similar to any other player in the world, adding: "No one player is the same as another.



"I think each player has his own style, and we're all different."

And when pressed on who the best player he has ever played alongside is, the 24-year-old could not pick out just one name.

"I have been lucky to always have really good team-mates," he said.

"I was lucky to play with Ronaldinho, with Deco, [Samuel] Eto'o, Xavi [Hernandez], [Andres] Iniesta, Cesc [Fabregas]. It is very difficult to pick one.

"All those players are spectacular and I was lucky to play with them, to experience that, to train with them, play with them - it was wonderful."