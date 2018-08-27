Messi & Neymar most wasteful players of the weekend

Neymar lost possession more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues at the weekend, while Lionel Messi set the LaLiga marker.

Opta data shows Messi surrendered possession 27 times as Barcelona won 1-0 at Real Valladolid on Saturday.

The poor state of the promoted side's pitch may help to explain why Messi was particularly wasteful, however.

Messi losing the ball 27 times was more than any other player in the second weekend of the new LaLiga season.

But even that figure was eclipsed by Messi's former Barca team-mate Neymar, who featured for Paris Saint-Germain against Angers.

The Brazil superstar lost the ball 34 times in PSG's 3-1 win, while he also scored the final goal for Thomas Tuchel's team.