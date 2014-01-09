Messi wants to finish his career at Barcelona

Messi came off the bench to make his first appearance since November in the midweek 4-0 win over Getafe, the Argentine forward marking his comeback from a hamstring injury with a late double.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a surprise move away from Barca this season following a row his contract with the club's economic vice-president Javier Faus.

French side Paris Saint-Germain have been named as potential suitors, but Messi has no desire to play for another club.

"My idea is to stay here and finish my career at Barcelona," Messi said.

Messi, who spent time in his native Argentina towards the end of his injury rehabilitation, was pleased with his performance against Getafe - when he scored in the 90th and 92nd minute - and is eager to make an impact once more when Barca travel to title rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

"I played 30 minutes and the truth is I felt very good and without pain," he added.

"It did me a lot of good to spend so much time in my country and with my people. That has allowed me to recover from this and come back with great enthusiasm. I hope this will be a great year for everyone.

"If I can play against Atletico, I will. I'll talk with (head coach) Tata (Martino) and the doctors.

"I always think of the club, I have the same desire as always."