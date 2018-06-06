Messi wants Griezmann at Barcelona

Lionel Messi hopes to play alongside Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona after labelling the in-demand Atletico Madrid star a "great player".

Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to Barca in the off-season and the LaLiga champions have made no secret of their interest in the France international, who said he would confirm his future before the World Cup.

The 27-year-old forward – a Europa League winner with Atletico in 2017-18 after scoring 29 goals in all competitions – has a reported €100million release clause.

And five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who is also preparing for the World Cup in Russia, wants as much quality as possible at Camp Nou.

"He's a great player and we would understand each other," Messi told Mundo Deportivo.

"He's going through an exceptional moment in his career.

"It's not yet one hundred percent, but the more quality we have, the better."

Messi added: "We want to be the best team in the world, and for that we have to look at the best."