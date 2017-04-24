Messi500 breakdown: How Clasico winner took Messi to new heights

Lionel Messi was at his record-breaking, breathtaking best on Sunday as a stunning late strike helped Barcelona to Clasico glory over Real Madrid and moved him to 500 goals for the Catalan giants.

A devastating finish, so typical of the Argentine master, put Barca top of LaLiga as they try to overhaul Madrid in a domestic season of capital dominance.

But the strike served to once again highlight Messi's status as one of the all-time greats as Barca's record goalscorer became the first LaLiga player to net 500 goals for a single club.

Using Opta data, we break down the stunning statistics behind Messi's latest mind-blowing milestone.

500 - Lionel Messi has scored his 500th goal for Barcelona in all competitions. Stellar. April 23, 2017



HOW HE SCORED THEM

Left foot: 402

Right foot: 74

Head: 22

Other: 2



WHERE HE SCORED THEM – Top 5

Camp Nou: 284

Santiago Bernabeu: 14

Vicente Calderon: 13

Riazor: 10

Mestalla: 9



WHO SET THEM UP – Top 5

Dani Alves: 42

Andres Iniesta: 34

Xavi: 31

Pedro: 25

Luis Suarez: 25

WHO CONCEDED THEM – Top 5

Diego Alves: 21

Gorka Irazioz: 18

Iker Casillas: 17

Andres Fernandez: 15

Andres Palop: 12



IF MESSI SCORES, BARCA...

Win: 275 (86.70 per cent)

Draw: 30 (9.50)

Lose: 12 (3.80)

THE MILESTONE MOMENTS

14.Mar 3 2007 – Barcelona v Real Madrid: Messi's first in El Clasico. He goes on to score a hat-trick, including a 90th-minute equaliser.

19.Apr 18 2007 – Barcelona v Getafe: Comparisons to Diego Maradona are cemented as Messi dribbles though an entire Getafe defence to score a goal eerily similar to his legendary compatriot's solo stunner against England in the 1986 World Cup.

80.May 28 2011 – Manchester United v Barcelona: Messi scores the second goal in a 3-1 demolition of the Premier League giants in the Champions League final.

228.Mar 7 2012 – Barcelona v Bayer Leverkusen: Messi becomes the first player to score five goals in a single Champions League game.

252.May 5 2012 – Barcelona v Espanyol: Racking up four goals in this city derby makes Messi the first player to hit 50 in a LaLiga season.

313.May 5 2013 – Barcelona v Real Betis: The last goal in a 4-2 win sees Messi score for the 21st game in succession – a LaLiga record.

347.Mar 23 2014 – Real Madrid v Barcelona: Another Clasico hat-trick takes Messi beyond Alfred Di Stefano as the fixture's record goalscorer.

ya suma 14 goles en el Santiago Bernabéu... April 24, 2017

368.Nov 22 2014 – Barcelona v Sevilla: His 251st in LaLiga, surpassing Telmo Zarra as the league's all-time top scorer.

500.Apr 23 2017 – Real Madrid v Barcelona: It does not get much sweeter, Messi brings up his 500th Barca goal with a last-gasp Clasico winner at the Santiago Bernabeu to breathe new life into the title race.