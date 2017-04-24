#Messi500 breakdown: How Clasico winner took Messi to new heights
After Lionel Messi reached 500 goals for Barcelona in El Clasico, we use Opta data to examine his stunning haul.
Lionel Messi was at his record-breaking, breathtaking best on Sunday as a stunning late strike helped Barcelona to Clasico glory over Real Madrid and moved him to 500 goals for the Catalan giants.
A devastating finish, so typical of the Argentine master, put Barca top of LaLiga as they try to overhaul Madrid in a domestic season of capital dominance.
But the strike served to once again highlight Messi's status as one of the all-time greats as Barca's record goalscorer became the first LaLiga player to net 500 goals for a single club.
Using Opta data, we break down the stunning statistics behind Messi's latest mind-blowing milestone.
HOW HE SCORED THEM
Left foot: 402
Right foot: 74
Head: 22
Other: 2
WHERE HE SCORED THEM – Top 5
Camp Nou: 284
Santiago Bernabeu: 14
Vicente Calderon: 13
Riazor: 10
Mestalla: 9
WHO SET THEM UP – Top 5
Dani Alves: 42
Andres Iniesta: 34
Xavi: 31
Pedro: 25
Luis Suarez: 25
WHO CONCEDED THEM – Top 5
Diego Alves: 21
Gorka Irazioz: 18
Iker Casillas: 17
Andres Fernandez: 15
Andres Palop: 12
IF MESSI SCORES, BARCA...
Win: 275 (86.70 per cent)
Draw: 30 (9.50)
Lose: 12 (3.80)
THE MILESTONE MOMENTS
14.Mar 3 2007 – Barcelona v Real Madrid: Messi's first in El Clasico. He goes on to score a hat-trick, including a 90th-minute equaliser.
19.Apr 18 2007 – Barcelona v Getafe: Comparisons to Diego Maradona are cemented as Messi dribbles though an entire Getafe defence to score a goal eerily similar to his legendary compatriot's solo stunner against England in the 1986 World Cup.
80.May 28 2011 – Manchester United v Barcelona: Messi scores the second goal in a 3-1 demolition of the Premier League giants in the Champions League final.
228.Mar 7 2012 – Barcelona v Bayer Leverkusen: Messi becomes the first player to score five goals in a single Champions League game.
252.May 5 2012 – Barcelona v Espanyol: Racking up four goals in this city derby makes Messi the first player to hit 50 in a LaLiga season.
313.May 5 2013 – Barcelona v Real Betis: The last goal in a 4-2 win sees Messi score for the 21st game in succession – a LaLiga record.
347.Mar 23 2014 – Real Madrid v Barcelona: Another Clasico hat-trick takes Messi beyond Alfred Di Stefano as the fixture's record goalscorer.
368.Nov 22 2014 – Barcelona v Sevilla: His 251st in LaLiga, surpassing Telmo Zarra as the league's all-time top scorer.
500.Apr 23 2017 – Real Madrid v Barcelona: It does not get much sweeter, Messi brings up his 500th Barca goal with a last-gasp Clasico winner at the Santiago Bernabeu to breathe new life into the title race.
