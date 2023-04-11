Messi's father holds secret Barcelona meetings ahead of sensational return - report

Lionel Messi is on the brink of a sensational return to Barcelona after his father, Jorge, held a number of secret meetings with the La Liga side's representatives at the weekend.

Spanish outlet Cadena Ser report that Messi Snr. spent the Easter break in Catalonia, outlining terms for his son's return to Camp Nou. Messi's contract at PSG expires at the end of June and he has reportedly informed the French champions of his desire to go back to Spain.

The move would come as welcome surprise to Barcelona fans, who never wanted to see their greatest-ever player leave in the first place. Barcelona's financial issues led to them parting ways with the Argentine but they appear to be in a better place now.

Messi will turn 36 in the summer and has lost much of the mobility which made him arguably the best player in history during his pomp, yet he retains his old creativity, vision and finishing, meaning he is still one of the best in the world on his day. His inspirational performances were key to Argentina winning the World Cup in Qatar in December, with Messi scoring twice in the final.

Messi made his debut for Barcelona in 2004, having risen through the club's La Masia academy after joining the club at the age of five. While playing in Spain, the forward won 10 La Ligas, seven Copa Del Reys, four Champions Leagues and six Ballons Dor. He added a seventh after moving to PSG, where he has won one Ligue 1 title.