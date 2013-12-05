Meulensteen: Berbatov committed to Fulham

Berbatov's agent Emil Danchev revealed on Wednesday that the Bulgarian was "not happy" at Fulham and wanted to "find another option" in January.

Meulensteen, who saw his side beaten 2-1 by Tottenham hours after Danchev's comments became public in his first match in charge of the club, believes Berbatov's performance was one of a player committed to Fulham.

"If he performs the way he did (he will be crucial to us staying in this division)," said Meulensteen, who worked with Berbatov when the pair were at Manchester United.

"He led the line fantastically. I know really, really well what Dimitar is capable of doing because I've worked with him for so long.

"We have to focus now from game to game until the beginning of January.

"I had some good chats with Dimitar and Dimitar is a player that really cares for this club.

"I thought that was evident (against Tottenham) with the way he performed."

Berbatov has one Premier League goal to his name this season and has featured in 12 of Fulham's 14 top-flight matches.