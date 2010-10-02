Mexico name boycott rebels in squad

The squad of 20 named on Friday included all 11 fined 50,000 pesos ($3,900) for the party they held after a 1-0 friendly win over Colombia last month, including World Cup captain Rafael Marquez.

Forward Carlos Vela and midfielder Efrain Juarez, suspended for six months over internal national team rules they broke with the party, were not included for the Oct. 12 friendly in the northern Ciudad Juarez, plagued by drug-related violence.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) expressed its support on Wednesday for national team director Nestor de la Torre, whose handling of the sanctions displeased the players.

The squad, named by interim coach Efrain Flores, included a first call-up for midfielder Ivan Estrada of Santos Laguna.

Mexico will name a coach for the 2014 World Cup campaign later this year.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul)

Defenders: Carlos Salcido, Francisco Rodriguez (both PSV Eindhoven), Hector Moreno (AZ Alkmaar), Edgar Duenas (Toluca), Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres UANL), Leonardo Lopez (Pachuca)

Midfielders: Andres Guardado (Deportivo Coruna), Gerardo Torrado (Cruz Azul), Rafael Marquez (New York Red Bulls), Antonio Rios (Toluca), Jonny Magallon (Guadalajara), Ivan Estrada (Santos Laguna)

Forwards: Pablo Barrera (West Ham United), Elias Hernandez (Morelia), Enrique Esqueda (America), Javier Orozco (Cruz Azul), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Giovani Dos Santos (Tottenham Hotspur)