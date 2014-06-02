Mexico out to stop 'figurehead' Neymar

Herrera's side take on the hosts in Group A on June 17 looking for a repeat of the success they enjoyed against the Brazilians in the final of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Oribe Peralta scored twice to hand Mexico gold, although Brazil got their revenge with a win at the FIFA Confederations Cup last year.

If Mexico are to pick up a victory in Fortaleza, Herrera feels they must stop Neymar by cutting off the supply line to the Barcelona man.

"I feel he is Brazil's most gifted player. He's the figurehead of this team and currently of this World Cup, as it's on home soil," he told FIFA.com .

"We'll have to be really on our toes to stop a player of his ability.

"Once he's got the ball he's a guy who can tip the balance - he's got so much skill he can beat one, two or even three players. We have to try and cut off the service: stopping him getting on the ball will be really important.

"We’re going to try and cut off the service like (at the Olympics). Neymar didn't see much of the ball and that's how Mexico won the game. We'll try something very similar."

Mexico will likely battle it out with Croatia and Cameroon for second place in Group B, provided all goes well for Brazil on home soil.

However, Herrera warned Brazil not to underestimate his team, stating Mexico could spring a surprise at the competition.

"There's no question we perform better against stronger teams - that's always been the case with us," he continued.

"When Mexico face up to Brazil of course they're really up for it, they look to put in a big performance.

"We're going to fight for and try to win every loose ball. I'm also certain we'll cover a lot more ground than them, because if we want to win we'll have to run our socks off.

"If we can manage to double up on them in most areas of the pitch and prevent them running with the ball too much, I think we can be solid enough to then try and score ourselves."