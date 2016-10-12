Mexico will take game to USA - Osorio

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio says they will take the game to the United States in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying hexagonal round opener next month.

Osorio's men face a tough start to the final stage of qualification, as they travel to face USA and Panama in their first two fixtures.

And, after beating Panama 1-0 in a friendly on Tuesday, Osorio turned his attention to Jurgen Klinsmann's men.

"Well, the idea is always the same, to try to play to our strengths, but we also understand the United States is a strong team," he told a post-match news conference.

"We believe that they are very good at direct football, in open plays as well as set plays.

"So we'll take that into consideration and we'll put out a team that can compete against the United States with their athleticism, but, also, we'll put out a team that can play football and can take the game to them.

"Against the United States and against Panama, as visitors, we've got great chances and we're going to try to compete with them.

"Now the most important thing is that our players stay in good health, hopefully threre aren't any injuries, that they compete with their respective clubs.

"I think the next Mexico squad is going to be a very strong one and very well positioned to compete in the two matches."

Mexico face USA in Columbus on November 11, before taking on Panama four days later.