Micale will lead Brazil at Rio 2016

Rogerio Micale will take charge of the Brazil national team for the upcoming Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero following the sacking of Dunga.

A group-stage exit at the Copa America Centenario sealed Dunga's fate, sacked for the second time as Brazil coach, having suffered the same fate following their quarter-final elimination at the 2010 World Cup.

The 52-year-old is set to be replaced by Corinthians coach Tite, while the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed Micale will take charge of the Under-23 side at Rio 2016.

Micale, 47, has been in charge of Brazil's Under-20 squad since May 2015, following stints as youth coaches at Atletico Mineiro and Figueirense.

"The Brazilian Football Confederation confirms that Rogerio Micale will be the coach of the Brazilian national team in the Olympic Games Rio 2016," a statement read.

"The publication of the final playing list will be held on June 29 at 11am at the headquarters of CBF, along with coach Rogerio Micale."

Brazil will be looking to win their first gold medal in football at the Olympics, which begins on August 4, and will contest Group A alongside South Africa, Iraq and Denmark.

They begin preparations for the tournament with a friendly against Japan on July 30.