Michy Batshuayi attacks fan with spinning kick in the head amid chaotic scenes in Turkey

Michy Batshuayi attempted a spinning kick on a fan who had entered the pitch amid chaotic scenes in the aftermath of Fenerbahce's win over Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Baytshuayi scored an 87th-minute winner in a 3-2 win after former Manchester United midfielder Fred had netted twice for the visitors.

With the Fenerbahce players celebrating in the middle of the pitch, a Trabzonspor fan found his way past security staff and ran in their direction.

While the supporter was being chased by stewards, hundreds more ran onto the pitch and chaos ensued.

And as one of the pitch invaders made his way towards the Fenerbahce bench and coaching staff, Batshuayi could be seen spinning and attempting a high kick.

Despite being hit by the Belgian's foot, the fan kept on running towards the side of the pitch and was intercepted by security staff.

Another pitch invader was stopped in his tracks by a punch from former Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Fenerbahce players quickly made their way to the tunnel to escape the Trabzonspor fans on another controversial night for Turkish football.

In December, Ankaragucu president Faruk Kocu stormed onto the pitch and punched referee Halil Umut Meler.

The Super Lig was suspended for several weeks after that incident, while Kocu was arrested.

Both Fenerbace and Trabzonspor are likely to face severe punishment following Sunday's shocking scenes.

