Arsenal terminate contract of £72m flop Nicolas Pepe ahead of Trabzonspor move

Arsenal have terminated the contract of £72 million flop Nicolas Pepe ahead of the winger's proposed move to Trabzonspor.

The Ivorian international joined the Gunners from Lille in a club-record deal back in 2019, but the transfer did not work out and he leaves for free after 27 goals in 111 appearances for the north London club in all competitions.

"We have agreed with Nicolas to terminate his contract with immediate effect," Arsenal said on their website on Saturday.

Pepe, who had one year left on his contract, spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Nice. He won the FA Cup with the north London club in 2020, assisting the winning goal as Mikel Arteta's side beat Chelsea 2-1.

"Everyone at Arsenal thanks Nicolas for his contribution during his time with us and wish him well for the future," the Gunners added.

Pepe is expected to join Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, having also been linked with Besiktas and a move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

Now 28, the right winger has scored 10 goals in 37 appearances for Ivory Coast.

