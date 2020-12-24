Micky Mellon lauds Jeando Fuchs’ display against Kilmarnock

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has hailed Jeando Fuchs’ midfield performance against Kilmarnock as the best he has seen for years.

The 23-year-old Cameroon international helped United to a 2-0 Scottish Premiership win on Wednesday.

Fuchs joined United from Alaves in October and Mellon is delighted with how he has settled in after getting up to speed in recent weeks.

“I told you all how good he was,” Mellon told DUTV. “That was as good a midfield performance as I have seen in many, many years.

“It was fabulous. And I’m not over-exaggerating there. It was terrific, with the ball and without the ball, energy.

“I think he is still running now. I will have to go and get him to sit down.

“The guy has got unbelievable energy and appetite to do well. He is even good in the air.

“The lads love him to bits. We are delighted to have him here. What a good find for the club and I’m sure he is going to go on and be a real special player for us.”