Micronesia thrashed 38-0 as Fiji triumph in Olympic qualifier

The Federated States of Micronesia suffered a 38-0 loss to Fiji at the Pacific Games on Sunday - just two days after going down 30-0 to Tahiti in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

It has been a tough maiden outing at an Oceania Football Confederation tournament for the island nation, with their Group A hopes already over - though the side, consisting of under-23 players, still have a match against Vanuatu to come on Tuesday.

Fiji's Atonio Tuivuna cashed in with 10 goals, at a tournament that provides the possibility of qualification for the Rio 2016 Olympics - something not on offer to their opponents, who are not affiliated to the International Olympic Committee.

One consolation for Micronesia was an improved second-half display.

Having trailed 21-0 at the break - conceding the opener in the first minute - they limited Fiji to 17 further goals after the interval.

The result set a new highest score at the competition, but will not be recognised as a record by FIFA as Micronesia are not ranked by the governing body.

Australia hold the honour for the biggest victory in a FIFA-recognised international football match, having beaten American Samoa 31-0 in a qualifier for the 2002 World Cup.