Middlesbrough 3 Wolves 0: Adomah at the double

Middlesbrough booked their place in the League Cup fourth round with a comfortable 3-0 win over Championship rivals Wolves on Tuesday.

Albert Adomah continued his fine restoration to the first-team picture after requesting a transfer last month with a well-taken brace for the 2004 winners.

The game was brought to life on 37 minutes when Carlos De Pena's cross caused havoc in the Wolves defence, allowing Adomah to fire home.

Boro had reached the fourth round just twice since lifting the trophy under Steve McClaren, but Aitor Karanka's side were set to improve that record when Diego Fabbrini rounded off a fine team move to double the lead just before the hour.

Having played a telling part in Boro's opener, De Pena continued to cause problems for the visitors, another deep cross finding Adomah, who kept his composure to slot past onrushing Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

The result seals a sixth straight win in all competitions for Karanka's men, who resume their bid for Championship promotion on Sunday at home to Leeds United.