Middlesbrough seal Fabio deal

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of defender Fabio da Silva from Cardiff City.

Fabio – formerly of Manchester United – has signed a two-year deal at the Riverside, with Aitor Karanka's men confirming the deal on Friday.

The 26-year-old spent two-and-a-half seasons with Cardiff, having signed for the Welsh club in January 2014.

Fabio's arrival has reportedly cost Boro around £2million and takes the newly promoted side's tally of signings to nine ahead of the new Premier League season.

The full-back wrote on Instagram: "I'm very proud and honoured to sign for Middlesbrough. I'm so happy to be back to the Premier League. I'm looking forward to this new chapter of my career.

"I would like to thank every single person on this club and city [Cardiff] that welcomed me very well for almost three years. I had great moments in this city, happy memories, my second daughter was born here and it is with a lot of respect and admiration that I wrote this goodbye text.

"Thank you very much for all the people from the staff that were always wonderful and helped me out a lot during these years. And last and most important is my goodbye to our amazing supporters and fans, thank you so much for all the support over the years. I will never forget it!"

Karanka has also brought in Antonio Barragan, Bernardo Espinosa, Viktor Fischer, Brad Guzan, Alvaro Negredo, Gaston Ramirez, Marten de Roon and Victor Valdes.

Boro start their season at home to Stoke City on Saturday.