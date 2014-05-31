Midfielder Badelj set for Hamburg departure

The Croatia international is currently facing a fight to be fit for the FIFA World Cup as he battles a groin injury.

However, he is set for a busy few months regardless as he joins Hakan Calhanoglu in expressing a desire to leave Hamburg, who only secured their Bundesliga status last season with a play-off victory of Greuther Furth.

Calhanoglu's agent has claimed his client wants to join Bayer Leverkusen, though Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in Badelj's services.

And Hamburg sporting director Oliver Kreuzer confirmed that the Croat is likely to leave as he enters the final year of his contract.

Kreuzer told Bild: "It's true. There is too great a discrepancy between our ideas and those of Badelj. Thus, a contract extension is very difficult."

When asked to comment on Atletico's interest, Kreuzer remained drawn: "The Spaniards have not formally registered with us."