Miguel Almiron heading for Newcastle United exit, amid conflicting transfer claims

Conflicting reports about Miguel Almiron’s Newcastle United future have emerged with claims that he is on the verge of a switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab quickly getting shot down.

Broadcaster Ben Jacobs claimed on X that a provisional agreement had been reached between the two clubs, with Newcastle believed to be keen to alleviate any potential concerns about profit and sustainability issues by countenancing player sales this month.

However, The Times’ Martin Hardy quickly rebuffed that notion , himself writing on X: “Told nothing - as it stands - going on or agreed with regards to Miguel Almiron and a possible move to Saudi Arabia.”

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards added to that, saying that a move ‘does not appear to be happening at the moment’.

The Paraguayan winger has been a regular for Eddie Howe’s this season, claiming five goals and two assists in 31 appearances in all competitions, and still has two and a half years left on his deal at St James’ Park.

However, Newcastle will be wary of the need to improve their profit and loss position after recently announcing a loss of £73.4m for the financial year 2022/23, following on from a loss of £70.7m the previous year.

Premier League clubs are only permitted to make losses averaging £35m per year over any three year period, and going over that figure can lead to penalties including points deductions. Nottingham Forest and Everton are currently under investigation for such breaches.

The implications of that has reportedly left Newcastle open to the idea of player sales this month, with Kieran Trippier also linked with a move to Bayern Munich. Chris Wood and Allan Saint-Maximin moved to Nottingham Forest and Al-Ahli respectively in the summer for reported eight-figure transfer fees.

Newcastle’s appearance in the Champions League this season will also have provided a substantial boost to their coffers, despite the club having already exited the competition after finishing bottom of a tough group.

