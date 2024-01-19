Newcastle ready to move for rival midfielder attracting interest from elite Premier League clubs

Newcastle have expressed interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, according to reports.

The Magpies closely observed the 21-year-old during Middlesbrough's recent League Cup clash against Chelsea, with scouts in attendance at the match being impressed with the player’s versatility and attacking prowess.

The Boro graduate has emerged as a key figure in the senior squad over the past two seasons - making 64 appearances in all competitions. The midfielder has contributed five goals and five assists during this time, attracting attention from some of Premier League elite clubs such as Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, reports the Daily Mail.

Middlesbrough player Hayden Hackney is wanted by rivals, Newcastle (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Indeed, it’s thought that the Newcastle recruitment team closely monitored Hackney during Middlesbrough's League Cup semi-final against Chelsea. It was a game that saw the youngster net the decisive goal at The Riverside Stadium.

Eddie Howe’s side have been bringing in young English talent into the fold for the years to come. Over the summer, they brought in Lewis Hall from Chelsea and Tino Livramento from Southampton. The PIF-owned side are hopeful of developing some of the best talent around for the future.

Though many clubs in the Premier League at the moment are hamstrung by financial regulations and it’s believed that any potential transfer is more likely to materialise in the summer for Hackney.

Newcastle are signing young English talent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Furthermore, Hackney’s current deal with Middlesbrough runs out in three-and-a-half years, meaning that the club are able to demand a significant fee for the player, especially given the level of interest in him at the moment from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

While Newcastle remain interested, Middlesbrough are hopeful of promotion to the Premier League this season via the playoffs. Positioned tenth in the Championship, the northeast side are one point away from the top six.

