Mihajlovic open to Ibrahimovic arrival
New Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic would welcome back former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Sinisa Mihajlovic talked up transfer target and Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, though the Milan coach is unsure if a deal will go ahead.
Ibrahimovic has continually been linked with a return to Milan, where he helped the club to the 2010-11 Serie A title.
German champions Bayern Munich have emerged as a possible destination for the Sweden captain, who has a year remaining on his PSG contract.
Mihajlovic was quizzed about the 33-year-old and told Sport Mediaset: "He is an important player who has always done well.
"We'd have to see what happens, I don't know if he'll leave Paris or not. That's not up to me.
"I am here to be a coach, not to work on the transfer market."
Ibrahimovic scored 30 goals in all competitions last season as PSG claimed the domestic treble and reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
Mihajlovic was also asked about another transfer target, Alessio Romagnoli.
The 20-year-old Roma centre-back is reportedly set for a move to Milan but Mihajlovic refused to discuss the player's future.
"I won't talk about players I do not have at my disposal," he added.
"Romagnoli is an important player with great potential, but he is not Milan's."
