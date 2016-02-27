Mihajlovic warns Milan of crucial fixtures in top-three quest

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic believes his side are facing a defining spell in their season following Saturday's narrow 1-0 win over Torino at San Siro.

Luca Antonelli's first-half goal extended Milan's unbeaten run to nine Serie A matches and moved them within a point of rivals Inter, who occupy the fifth and final European place.

After Monday's 1-1 draw at title-chasing Napoli, Mihajlovic suggested Champions League qualification was a realistic target and, after Saturday's win, he warned that the next few weeks will be crucial.

"We deserved the win, even if we suffered a little too much," he told Sky Sport Italia ahead of league meetings with Sassuolo, Chievo and Lazio in March.

"What was fundamental was having the right attitude, everyone being ready to fight hard and work for the result. If we want to climb the table then we have to continue like this.

"Over the next three matches we'll find out if we can really fight for third place or not. I believe and so do the lads."

Milan were largely in control against their mid-table opponents but needed teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to thwart Ciro Immobile and Bruno Peres.

And Mihajlovic added: "It is important we have a team that stays in the game, keeps cool and doesn’t get frightened. This is why the results come.

"We still have to improve everything as today we had more opportunities to finish the game and didn't take them, that is the main thing we're missing."