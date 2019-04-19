Mike Phelan to play huge role in restoring 'United way' with revamped transfer policy

Mike Phelan is understood to be keen on realigning United's transfer policy alongside Solskjaer, ensuring a move away from 'superstar signings' while maintaining a clear pathway for academy talent to progress to the first team.

With a focus on recruiting young players who embody the 'United way', Phelan - who has yet to be confirmed as Solskjaer's full-time assistant manager - will be key to Manchester United's preparations for summer recruitment and long-term transfer planning.

He is expected to stay at the club beyond the summer, report the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are expected to make at least three signings during the transfer window, with former Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho among those linked with a return to England.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an incredible season at Borussia Dortmund, with 10 goals and 13 assists in the Bundesliga earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions side.

Also on United's radar with the long-term in mind are West Ham United's Declan Rice and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez; especially given the likelihood of Ander Herrera leaving for Paris Saint-Germain on a free this summer.

