Manchester United take aim at Chelsea and Dortmund stars with £250m budget

United have been linked with Sancho in recent months and hope that their financial power will be able to seal a deal for the rising star.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also on United's shopping list, according to the Mirror.

Hudson-Odoi is frustrated at his lack of minutes at Stamford Bridge and has been angling to leave since January, although Bayern Munich are thought to lead the chase for him.

Wan-Bissaka would reportedly be part of a major reconstruction of United's defence, with experienced players like Antonio Valencia on their way out.

It's believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also wants a world class centre-back around whom he can build a solid backline, and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is mentioned.

Manchester United visit Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

