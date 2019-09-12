Referee chief Mike Riley names the four mistakes VAR has made in Premier League this season

Speaking at the shareholder meeting in London, the Premier League's head referee gave an early-season assessment of the newly introduced VAR technology.

As reported in The Sun, the four decisions that Riley highlighted were:

1. Failure to award a free-kick for Isaac Hayden's handball which led to Newcastle United's qualiser against Watford.

2. Failure to give a red card to Leicester City's Youri Tielemen for his reckless challenge on Bournemouth's Callum Wilson.

3. Failure to award a penalty to Manchester City when Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma stood on David Silva's foot in the box.

4. Failure to award a penalty to West Ham United when Seb Haller was brought down in the box by Norwich City's Tom Trybull.

Riley gathered all Premier League officials during the international break to find a solution.

It has been agreed that VAR officials at Stockley Park will now be able to tell the match referee to overturn his decision if needs be.

However, Riley is still reluctant to use pitch-side monitors, as is standard practice in the Champions League.

He cites further delays as his reasoning, but select Premier League officials who work in the Champions League may push for monitors to become commonplace.

