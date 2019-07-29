Manchester City make first move to bring in €75 million Leroy Sané replacement

AS claims that the 22-year-old has been lined up as a replacement for Leroy Sané as the Germany international attracts interest from Bayern Munich.

The Premier League champions have contacted the Spain international’s representatives to alert them of the intention to trigger his €75 million release clause.

Oyarzabal would be offered a significant wage increase at the Etihad but he will have the final say on whether to make the move or not.

As things stand no formal move has been made, and the winger’s team have reassured Real Sociedad about the situation, but the club are keen to put up a fight to keep the player who came through their youth ranks.

The youngster helped his country to the European Under-21 Championship title this summer.

NOW READ...

QUIZ! Can you name the Spanish players with 5+ Premier League assists?

RANKED! The 101 greatest football players of the last 25 years: full list

FANTASY 27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts