Milan are improving, says Bacca

Milan striker Carlos Bacca said his team-mates are improving following their entertaining victory over Palermo.

Bacca bagged a brace as Milan recovered from last week's derby loss with a 3-2 win at home to Palermo on Saturday.

Milan have won two of their opening four Serie A fixtures - both at the San Siro - and the Colombia international believes Sinisa Mihajlovic's men are on the up.

"It's a great result. We worked very hard towards this, despite the defeat in the derby, we are improving game after game," Bacca told Sky Sport Italia.

"We know it's not easy, but Milan have a great squad and we have to qualify for Europe. We must get back to being Milan."

Bacca added: "I'm very happy to have scored, as a striker always wants to find the net and help the team to win. I give 100 per cent for the team."