Milan can outplay Juventus - Honda

Keisuke Honda insists AC Milan are capable of beating Juventus by playing an attractive brand of football.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's side host the Serie A leaders on Saturday knowing that a defeat will all but end their lingering hopes of finishing in the Champions League places this season.

Juve have won all but one of their 21 league games since a 1-0 defeat to Sassuolo on October 28 and boast a six-point gap at the top of the table, while sixth-placed Milan are 14 points off the top three.

However, though he would accept a defeat if it meant they could win the Coppa Italia final against the holders, Honda is confident in his side's chances at San Siro.

"Everything is possible. Even beating Juventus," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "It will be difficult but we have to believe in ourselves. Juventus are stronger than us, but we played well against Napoli, Roma and Inter.

"Juventus are strong, we know that. They are the number one team in Italy. But we want to beat them by playing well, and we'll have to close spaces, then who knows.

"Football is nice because often things turn out differently. There are different ways to win and we must be ready to adapt to how the match develops."

When asked if he would prefer to lose and then lift the Coppa, he added: "Yes, if I have to choose, no doubt. But I'd like to win both games."

Honda highlighted Juve's formidable defence as their best asset but professed that he prefers the way in which second-placed Napoli play the game.

"Their defence is their main strength. Juventus is the classic Italian team," he said. "I prefer the way Napoli plays: that's my kind of style."