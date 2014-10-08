Milan forward Menez suffers adductor injury
Milan have revealed that winger Jeremy Menez is set for tests on an injury to his right adductor muscle.
Menez, who joined Milan from Paris Saint-Germain in June, has made a strong start to his career at San Siro, scoring three goals in six Serie A games.
However, the 27-year-old could be set for a spell on the sidelines in what would be a blow to Milan's hopes of continuing their relatively impressive early season form under Filippo Inzaghi.
A statement on Milan's official website read: "AC Milan would like to communicate that Jeremy Menez is suffering from a problem to his right adductor muscle. The player will undergo further tests over the next few days."
With Milan's next fixture at Verona a week on Sunday, Inzaghi will hope that Menez has enough time to recover from the problem.
The 18-time Italian champions sit fifth in Serie A, having taken 11 points from their first six games.
