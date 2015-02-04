Milan reveal images for new stadium project

The Serie A club had already announced their intention to leave San Siro and move to a new 48,000-seater arena, along with plans for their new home.

However, pictures on Friday gave Milan fans a clearer vision of what the ground might look like, while architect Emilio Faroldi revealed the inspiration behind the design.

"We were inspired by the Emirates Stadium in London and the stadiums of Basel, Bilbao and Neuchatel," Faroldi told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We approached the project developing the basic themes of this work: we spoke about environmental sustainability, the concept of a smart urban arena that is easily reached by public transport, and it is low impact.

"A stadium, also, that identifies itself more like a building, like a piece of the city, and not as a business machine to be activated exclusively for a sporting event once a week.

"Scientific research, through a series of studies, tells us clearly that the role of the arenas in Europe and in the world is gradually changing.

"The stadiums are no longer meant only as a place for sporting events, although open all week, but as a useful piece to reorder the urban outlook of a city, a neighbourhood."

The stadium will be less than 30 metres high from ground level and be built using soundproofing technologies, to limit noise in what is an urban area.