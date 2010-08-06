Milan: Ronaldinho and Silva not for sale

Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has been adamant that Ronaldinho, 30, will not only see out the last year of his contract this coming season but also stay at the club for the rest of his career.

However, problems with the Brazilian's fitness after the close-season break have reignited speculation about a late transfer window move for the waning talent, with Los Angeles Galaxy said to be very interested.

"AC Milan confirm yet again that Ronaldinho and Thiago Silva are absolutely not for sale," the Serie A club said in a statement.

Reports had said Milan would try to recruit fellow Brazilian Robinho, on loan at Santos from Manchester City, if former world player of the year Ronaldinho departed.

Ronaldinho's brother and agent had earlier revealed that AC Milan would have the final say on the Brazilian's future amid renewed reports of interest from Los Angeles Galaxy.

"I hear lots of things but no one has said anything to me. Now Milan will let us know," brother Roberto de Assis told Friday's Gazzetta dello Sport.

