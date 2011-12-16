Milan urge Tevez to pick prestige over money

Rossoneri owner Silvio Berlusconi, whose Milan are two points behind the leaders after a nine-match unbeaten run, has called on Manchester City's striker Carlos Tevez to choose "prestige" over money.

"He [Tevez] is a player at the top of our list. We've made a loan offer which is as much as our budget will allow," the former Italian prime minister told reporters on Thursday ahead of a book presentation.

"At Milan he could gain international prestige which would not happen at Paris Saint-Germain."

Third-placed AC Milan, who host struggling Siena on Saturday, will be without central defender Mario Yepes for 10 weeks after the Colombian damaged ankle ligaments in last weekend's draw at Bologna.

The veteran defender, who had been standing in for Alessandro Nesta, will undergo surgery, the club's website reported.

AS Roma skipper Francesco Totti is considering his future at the Stadio Olimpico after being barracked by fans following his penalty miss in Monday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

"I've thought about leaving Roma recently," the 35-year-old striker told Italy's Sky Sport channel after being jeered by a group of Giallorossi supporters.

"If I am the cause of Roma's problems, as I've heard said, then I will seriously think about it."

Mid-table Roma have Spanish forward Bojan Krkic, Brazilian defender Juan and Argentine midfielder Fernando Gago back from suspension for the testing trip to Napoli on Sunday.

Napoli striker Edinson Cavani has pledged his immediate future to the club after persistent speculation linking him with moves to England and Spain.

"I like English football a lot - there are teams that are both strong and exciting," the Uruguayan, who has hit the target seven times in the league this season, told Sky Sports channel.

"And there's lots of space in the Spanish game which would suit me but my future is still with Napoli. I have no doubts about that."

Joint-leaders Juventus could hand veteran striker Alessandro Del Piero a rare start in Sunday's local derby against Serie A newcomers Novara.

In his final season with the Bianconeri, the 37-year-old has figured little in the club's 14-match unbeaten start but is competing with Fabio Quagliarella for a place in attack as coach Antonio Conte looks set to rest players ahead of Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash at Udinese.

Inter Milan forward Diego Forlan insisted he is ready to prove himself in Serie A after returning to action following a long injury layoff in Tuesday's win at Genoa.

"When I arrived at Inter I hardly had any holiday," Forlan, who helped Uruguay win the Copa America in July, told Inter Channel. "Now I'm fine. I'm rested. I was so desperate to come back because watching the team from the sidelines for so long without being able to do anything wasn't at all easy."

Inter, who are seventh - 10 points behind the leaders - after back-to-back wins, are without defenders Andrea Ranocchia and Cristian Chivu but have Serbian midfielder Dejan Stankovic back f