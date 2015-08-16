Milan v Perugia: First competitive test for Mihajlovic's men

A new-look Milan will be expected to claim victory in their first competitive fixture under Sinisa Mihajlovic on Monday when Perugia visit San Siro for a Coppa Italia third-round tie.

After finishing 10th in Serie A last season, Milan brought in Mihajlovic to replace Filippo Inzaghi and have since strengthened their squad with the likes of Andrea Bertolacci, Alessio Romagnoli, Luiz Adriano and Carlos Bacca.

Bertolacci and Bacca scored on Wednesday as Milan defeated Sassuolo 2-1 to win the TIM Trophy – a pre-season tournament also involving rivals Inter that saw the three teams play each other in 45-minute matches.

Mihajlovic's men are now preparing to get the serious action under way, against a Perugia side that claimed sixth spot in Serie B in 2014-15.

Milan's involvement at this stage of the Coppa offers evidence of their recent decline, given that Italy's top eight teams do not enter the competition until January.

Indeed, the club have come in at the last-16 stage themselves for the previous 16 seasons.

Nevertheless, Monday's game offers the fallen giants the chance to lay down a marker ahead of the new Serie A campaign, which they begin with a tricky-looking visit to Fiorentina next Sunday.

Jeremy Menez, Milan's top-scorer last term, is back in full training following back surgery, but the meeting with Perugia is likely to come too soon for the Frenchman.

Perugia, who also appointed a new coach - former player Pierpaolo Bisoli - in the close-season, have already been involved in Coppa Italia action this term.

A brace from Matteo Ardemagni helped secure a 3-1 victory over Reggiana in round two.

The winners of Monday's tie will face Serie B side Crotone in the next round, with a place in the last 16 up for grabs.